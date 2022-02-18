JEYASHRI SURESH

This is nothing but a mix of puffed rice, peanuts, cucumber, onion, tomato and raw mango chunks. It is a popular street snack sold by many vendors along Marina beach in Chennai.

They serve it in a cone-shaped paper holder which allows you to munch the snack as you take a long walk along the beach.

You can do a lot of customisation in this recipe - like add cornflakes, boiled chickpeas and fried gram dal.

I used boiled peanuts, but you can also use dry, raw peanuts.

Beach style kara pori is healthy, easy to prepare and has no oil. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Puffed rice (pori): 11/2 cups Boiled peanuts: ¼ cup Raw mango: 3 tbsp Onions (finely chopped): 1 Tomato (finely chopped): 1 Chopped cucumber: 3 tbsp Grated carrot: 3 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Lemon juice: 1 tbsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves: Few Method: 1) Take the puffed rice in a wide bowl. 2) Add the boiled peanuts, chopped onion, tomato, raw mango, cucumber, carrot, red chilli powder, lemon juice and salt. Mix well. 3) Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves. 4) Serve immediately. Notes: a) You can skip the raw mango if it is not available at your place. b) If the puffed rice is a bit old, dry roast it for two minutes and then use it. c) The pori should be served immediately. Otherwise, it will become soggy.

