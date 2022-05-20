Beat the heat with mango lassi

JEYASHRI SURESH

Lassi is a regional name for buttermilk, the traditional yogurt-based drink consumed in the Indian subcontinent.

It is a blend of yogurt, water, spices and sometimes fruit.

At its core, mango lassi is a milkshake or smoothie with yogurt and mango. The rest is pretty flexible.

You can add spices such as cardamom or cinnamon and use your favourite kind of yogurt, from low-fat plain to thick Greek.

The creamy consistency in this drink comes from using full-fat or whole milk yogurt. For low-fat options, include skimmed milk yogurt or low-fat yogurt. Simply make sure that your curd or yogurt is not too sour or tangy.

Mangoes are not only delicious and packed with vitamins and minerals, but they are also beneficial to your health. They prevent and fight cancer, lower cholesterol, alkalise the body, promote eye health, aid digestion, clear the skin, strengthen the immune system and help fight heat stroke.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Serves: 3

Ingredients Mango (roughly chopped): 1 cup Curd or yogurt: ½ cup Milk: 1/3 cup Cardamom powder: ½ tsp Water (optional): ¼ cup

Method 1) Place all the ingredients in a mixer. 2) Blend well till smooth and serve.

Notes a) You can top the mango lassi with sliced almonds. b) Mango lassi can be stored in the fridge for two days. c) You can add rose water or saffron strands to the lassi. d) Do not add water if you want the mango lassi to be thick. e) Always use a sweet variety of mango.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com