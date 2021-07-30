Bee pollen buzzes with benefits

A mixture of flower, pollen, nectar, enzymes, honey wax and bee secretion, bee pollen is collected by bees from plants and transported to their hives.

The yellowish pellets can usually be seen stored in jars at local shops dealing in organic or health food or sprinkled on top of smoothies or acai bowls as a garnish.

Although bee pollen has been considered a nutrient-dense superfood in several cultures, including Chinese medicine, it has gained immense traction in the health community over the past few years.

Realising that it is packed with nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, lipids and more than 250 other active substances, bee pollen is now increasingly being included by many people in their regular diet.

Bee pollen on average contains 40 per cent carbohydrates, 35 per cent protein, 10 per cent water and 5 per cent fat.

Some of the health benefits that can be derived from bee pollen: lA single teaspoon can contain over 2.5 billion nutrient-packed flower pollen granules, making it one of the richest sources of vitamins and other nutrients. l It works as an anti-inflammatory agent, has high antioxidant properties similar to fermented foods and keeps the liver healthy. lIt strengthens the immune system. Its antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral properties helps the body fight bacteria and viruses. lContaining bioflavonoids and vitamin C, bee pollen not only promotes muscle growth but also assists in speeding up metabolism and helps in longevity. l It eases menopausal symptoms in middle-aged women like hot flushes and helps reduce irritability and joint aches while facilitating better sleep. lIts anti-oestrogen properties lowers the risk of breast and prostate cancer. It also improves blood flow to the nervous system, thereby reducing stress levels while also alleviating tiredness.

However, it is best to consume bee pollen in limited quantities. It may not be advisable for people with pollen allergies or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Those on long-term medication should consult their physician before including bee pollen in their diet.

Indo-Asian News Service