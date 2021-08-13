JEYASHRI SURESH

Beetroot cutlet is a delicious, colourful and healthy snack.

It is perfect for folks who do not have the time to cut potatoes, onions and saute. Just cook the vegetables, throw in the spices, shape the patties and fry them for a delightful appetiser. Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 35 minutes Makes: 10 cutlets Ingredients: Grated beetroot: 1 cup Scrambled paneer: 1 cup Gram flour: ¼ cup Chopped coriander leaves: 3 tbsp Red chilli powder: 2 tsp Cumin powder: 1 tsp Coriander powder: 1 tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp Chaat masala: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Cornflour (to make slurry): 2 tbsp Breadcrumbs: As needed Oil: For deep-frying Method: 1) In a wide bowl, put the grated beetroot, paneer, gram flour, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well. 2) The mixture has to be firm. If needed, add 2 tbsp of gram flour. 3) Make the cornflour slurry. In a small bowl, put the cornflour, salt, 2 pinches of pepper powder and ¼ tsp garam masala in it. 4) Add a little water and make it into a medium-thin batter. 5) Grease your hands and take a lemon-sized portion of the beetroot mixture. 6) Make a ball and flatten it into a tikki (small croquette). 7) Dip it into the cornflour slurry and roll it in the breadcrumbs. 8) Do this for the rest of the mixture and plate the patties. 9) Put them in the fridge for 30 minutes. Or keep them overnight and fry them the next day. 10) Heat the oil. Fry the patties in batches over a medium flame. 11) Once they turn golden brown, take them out and drain them in a kitchen towel. 12) Serve the cutlets with green chutney or tomato ketchup. Notes: a) You can replace grated paneer with boiled and mashed potato. b) You can add a few chopped cashew nuts for a nice crunch. c) Beetroot cutlet can be frozen and fried later also.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com