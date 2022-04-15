Better understanding of diet and fitness for Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor says that working with his fitness coach Shivoham (right) regularly has helped him understand his body and diet much better.

“It’s been quite a lifestyle change for me in terms of fitness and inculcating functional training, mixing with weights, doing a lot of ring work and German volume (high numbers of sets and repetitions with short resting periods),” said the Bollywood actor. “As I get older, losing fat gets a little tougher. My trainer has really helped me understand my body better in terms of diet and fitness.”

Deglam role as cop ‘enjoyable’ to Hina

Hina Khan is happy to play a deglam police officer in the new TV series Seven One.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing a cop,” she said.

“I didn’t have any make-up on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I was going to wear or how I was going to look.

“I think actors are like sponges. We must observe every good and real thing from around us in order to play our characters efficiently.”

Pawan set to fight 1,000 men in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The buzz around the period-thriller Hari Hara Veera Mallu has intensified following the news that Telugu star Pawan Kalyan will fight 1,000 men in a scene.

The war sequence will involve high-octane action and Pawan, who will play a warrior, is training intensively in combat fighting.

Usha doesn’t want to play herself on screen anymore

Last month, singer Usha Uthup made her digital acting debut with the Tamil dramedy Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. But the 74-year-old doesn’t want to play herself in films anymore.

“The idea was wonderful,” she said. “I’m a grandmother in real life, and playing one who is her granddaughter’s confidante made me feel so good. Being Usha Uthup is easy, but I don’t want to do that anymore.

“I’m happy being someone else. I don’t mind playing a small character as long as it adds meaning to the story.”



Father did not support Ravi’s acting ambition

Popular actor and host Ravi Kishan says his father was initially not supportive of his intention to enter the entertainment industry.

“I struggled for many years and played a lot of roles before I achieved some level of success,” he said on the Swarna Swar Bharat TV show. “My father was a priest and did not like me acting. My mother always supported me. She wanted me to fulfil my dream and pursue my passion for acting.”



Nafisa reunites with Amitabh after 24 year

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali is sharing screen space with Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan after 24 years, for the upcoming film Uunchai.

“My very handsome, amazing man, beautiful energy and adorable co star Amitabh Bachchan,” she captioned a photo of themselves from the sets of the film in New Delhi.

They last acted together in the 1998 film Major Saab.



Malavika shows off wheel pose to motivate others to stay fit

Actress Malavika Mohanan often shares on social media glimpses of her lifestyle, diet, workouts and outings.

The fitness freak recently shared photos from her new workout which included one showing her in the wheel pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana). “The final stretch and then I plonk myself wherever I am!” she wrote. Malavika added that mastering the tough pose was her way of motivating people to stay fit.