Bhavana breaks silence on sexual assault

Actress Bhavana Menon has said that she was devastated and wanted to get her dignity back after she was sexually assaulted five years ago.

In an interview to the YouTube channel The Mojo Story, she spoke about the trauma inflicted on her and declared that she would put up a strong fight without thinking about the outcome.

The 35-year-old, who has played prominent roles in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies, said her family, including her husband and close relatives, friends and the general public supported her during the difficult period.

"My dignity has been shredded to a million pieces," she said. "It was sheer willpower that kept me going. When it happened, my whole life turned upside down. My mind was constantly searching for somebody or something I could put the blame on.

"It was a constant chaos in my mind… Why did this happen? Why me? So many questions.''

The actress added that she felt lonely despite the strong support she received.

She recalled how she was in the courtroom for 15 days in 2020 from morning till evening.

Each time a lawyer cross-examined her - from a battery of seven - she had to prove that she was innocent.

"It was a different, dramatic experience altogether," she said. "On the 15th day of the trial, I came out of the court feeling like a survivor.

"I realised that I am a survivor, not a victim anymore. I am not just standing up for myself, (but) also for the dignity of all the girls who come after me.''

According to Bhavana, the perpetrators continued to insult her on social media and she was denied roles in Malayalam films. The only exceptions were directors Ashik Abu, Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj and actor Jayasurya who supported her.

The actress was kidnapped in 2017 on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala when she was returning home from a shooting location and was sexually assaulted by a group of men.

The incident snowballed into a major controversy after the main accused, Pulsar Sunil, revealed that popular Malayalam actor Dileep was behind the assault.

Dileep was arrested and is now on bail.

Earlier this year, Bhavana revealed in an Instagram post that she was the "survivor" of the sexual attack and wrote about the toll the incident took on her.

"This has not been an easy journey," she said. "For five years, my name and identity were suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey."

Speaking on the YouTube show last Sunday, Bhavana said that while several people stood by her following the assault, others blamed her, with some even saying she should not have travelled that late at night.

"There was also propaganda that I staged it, and that the case was fake. I was devastated," she said.

"While I was trying to pick up the pieces, trying to stand up and face life again, these kinds of things were pulling me down. It was hurting and painful."

But she was encouraged by the support she got from friends, family and the Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC).

"After the incident, many offered me work and insisted I come back (to work). But I turned them down because I couldn't go back to this (Malayalam) industry and work as if nothing had happened. I was not in the right state of mind.

"I worked in other language films. Now, I have also started listening to Malayalam scripts."

Bhavana said she will now fight till the end.

"I would rather give a strong fight without worrying about the outcome," she said.

"It is really overwhelming to see the kind of support and love from my family, friends and audience.

"I had to go to the court for 15 days, sitting in the court from morning to evening. I was trying to prove that I didn't do anything wrong and that I am innocent.''

When asked what is her primary emotion - hope, rage, sadness or fear - now, Bhavana said: "Everything. I am still scared… fighting for justice is never easy."

