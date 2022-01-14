Ranveer features in quirky digital art

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently portrayed cricket icon Kapil Dev in the film 83, has shared on social media a digital artwork that features him.

The caricature by renowned artiste Prasad Bhat blends the essence of Kapil, Ranveer and British singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury.

Ranveer captioned the artwork: "Ranveer x Kapil x Freddie."

Aamir to host special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in US for Hanks

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will hold a special screening of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha for American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks in the United States.

The Hindi film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, which starred Hanks in the titular role, and India Today reported that "Aamir will travel there (US) to personally show him (Hanks) the film; it is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts".

Bhavini backs auditioning for roles

Bhavini Purohit feels actors always learn from auditioning for roles and the process gives them the confidence to do their best.

"I enjoy auditioning for roles," the actress said.

"The more auditions you attend, the more experience you'll have about various roles. Your acting abilities will improve and it becomes easy to achieve success."

Daksha enjoyed shooting with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna

Daksha Nagarkar, who has jived for a special number in the Telugu film Bangarraju, which releases today, said it was fun acting with the lead actors Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna.

"Naga Chaitanya is my first dance partner and he is such a cool guy," the actress told IANS. "As I rehearsed for the song, he would wait patiently until I got those moves right.

"I had some fun conversations with Nagarjuna sir. We even discussed his love for tattoos and fascination for snakes."

Hrithik gifts fans Vikram Vedha look

Hrithik Roshan treated fans to his first look from the Vikram Vedha remake on his 48th birthday on Monday.

The photo showed him wearing a kurta and sporting a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair. Blood spots were seen on his face and chest.

"@iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World… what an attitude and look man," tweeted Tamil actor R. Madhavan who starred in the Tamil original.

"This one has "historic" & " legendary" written all over it bro."

Kajal's partner helped shape her career

Actress Kajal Pisal, who is married to Abhijit Pisal, says marriage was never a barrier for her to survive in showbiz.

"I got married at quite a young age but it was never a barrier for me," she said.

"Instead my partner helped me shape my career and was very supportive."

Kirti turns producer

Kirti Kulhari has made her name in Bollywood with movies such as Pink and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress is now set to show her talent as a producer with the upcoming feature film Nayeka.

"Nayeka is a story of a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime by mistake followed by a cat-and-mouse chase leading to a series of crazy events," said Kirti.

Shooting for the film began on Jan 2.