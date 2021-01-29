Big clash over release date

Even as cinemas in India are becoming profitable ventures once again in the post-Covid-19 lockdown scenario, two of the biggest films lined up for release this year are likely to hurt people in the trade.

The much-hyped RRR and Maidaan have both been confirmed for an Oct 13 release.

RRR is a directorial venture of Baahubali-famed S.S. Rajamouli and it stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film, rumoured to be riding a budget of more than Rs450 crore ($8.15 million), is slated for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Maidaan is a biopic of the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Starring Devgn, it is directed by Amit Sharma and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

"When the call of the film industry should be to stand by each other, because of the rough time that we are going through due to Covid-19, a date clash of two big multilingual films is the last thing that we could expect," Maidaan's producer Boney Kapoor told IANS.

"I announced the release date of Maidaan much, much earlier and the release date of RRR was decided yesterday (Jan 25). Wasn't it an ethical thing for the makers (of RRR) to have a talk with me before the announcement they made?

"Exhibitors will suffer, as the audience will get divided on opening (day). We have to give space to each other so that we can optimise the numbers in a possible way. From outside, it only shows that there is no brotherhood existing among us."

Kapoor claimed he called Rajamouli regarding the matter: "I did call him and he explained to me that deciding the release date was in the hands of the producer. I am a producer and I know that when we take a call, we discuss with the director, lead actor and other team members first."

Considering Devgn is the lead actor in both films, was he consulted and did he try to resolve the matter?

"Ajay got to know about the date clash and he suggested to the makers (of RRR) to have words with me because my date was announced much earlier," said Kapoor. "But nobody made a call to talk to me.

"Rather, I called up Rajamouli to find a way out so that both the films found space. But his response was a mere formality."

The film industry, too, would ideally want to see the clash avoided. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told IANS: "I think it will affect the business for sure because announcing two films of an A-lister (Devgn) on the same date - that too under these circumstances - is not done. This way both films will suffer, especially in the South market."

Kapoor is in no mood to reschedule Maidaan. "I have all the reason to hold my ground because we announced our date first," he declared. He reportedly announced the film's release date six months ago.

Nahta feels the current low footfall in theatres is bound to increase and it is up to big films like RRR and Maidaan to maximise revenue intake - not cut into each other's business.

"In January and February the footfall in theatres will not be that good, but by October the footfall will increase," he said. "So, a date clash will not benefit anybody.

"You see, both these films will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. So, it will divide the numbers, cut into each other's space. I just hope they find a solution."

The RRR film's publicist only said: "So far, the producers are not willing to comment on the matter. If there is something, we will let you know."

Indo-Asian News Service

