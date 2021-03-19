Biopic on controversial athlete Santhi

Santhi Soundarajan on and off the track. She lost her silver medal after failing a gender test.

A debutant film-maker is all set to make a biopic on Santhi Soundarajan, who is the first Tamil woman to win a medal at the Asian Games, reported The Times of India.

The athlete's silver medal at the 2006 Doha Games kicked up a controversy after she failed a gender test. She was later stripped of her medal.

"An athlete spends the prime of youth, at least 10 years, towards those few seconds they are on the track (at a major event). Usually, when you win a medal, your life only gets better. But in Santhi's case, her life took a turn for the worse after she won her medal," said the film's director Jayaseelan Dhavaputhalvi.

"The cruel irony of a person's life turning into a struggle despite her tasting victory is what inspired me to explore a biopic on Santhi."

Jayaseelan, who has competed in boxing tournaments at the national level in India, added that he is bringing Santhi's life story to the screen with her permission and the disgraced athlete has been very supportive towards the project.

"I have been researching this film for the past 21/2 years and she has shared her entire life story with us," he said. "The film will deal with three time frames in her life - 1994, 2006 and 2016."

According to Indian media reports, Santhi won 12 international medals and 50 for her home state. But, after her silver in 2006, she was subjected to a disrespectful and invasive scrutiny of her gender.

She was called a cheat and shunned by the sporting community which affected her mental health.

Soon after, she experienced severe depression and attempted suicide. Only in 2013, after a massive effort, did she become an athletics coach.

In 2016, her plea to be given back her medal went viral and received much public support. However, 14 years later, Santhi has still not been able to get back her medal - a symbol of her achievements and dignity.

The director said the film will present Santhi's version of the controversy. It will also approach the issue from the perspective of science.

"The reason given to her was androgen insensitivity syndrome - that her testosterone levels were high. But this problem of hers is natural and not something that occurred because she took performance-enhancing drugs," said Jayaseelan. "If it had been the latter, the ban on her would have been completely justified.

"It has been found that (Jamaican world champion) Usain Bolt has larger lung capacity, which helps him in running faster. While that is considered acceptable, why is there a discrimination against Santhi's natural condition?"

The director said that it was not proper to question Santhi about her femininity "as it is a humiliation for any woman". "Such an attitude from the society only pushes them into depression, which is what happened in Santhi's case," he said.

Cinema Express reported that Jayaseelan has shortlisted three newcomers to play Santhi's role. "We have zeroed in on three lookalikes and will be finalising the actor soon," he said.

The film-maker has roped in Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and popular Tamil film composer Ghibran for the film. Lyrics will be penned by Yuga Bharathi, while Pon Parthiban provides the dialogues.

"The soundscape of the film is very diverse. From the tranquillity of the village life in Pudukottai to the electric buzz of the Doha Games, you have it all," Jayaseelan said. "Resul was very excited about this project and even came forward to work at a reduced pay."

The shooting will commence on Tamil New Year's day (April 14) in Pudukottai.

"From Santhi's village in Pudukottai to the national camp for athletes in Punjab and the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where the 2006 Asian Games were held, we are planning to shoot in the real locations as much as possible," Jayaseelan said.

