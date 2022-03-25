Mahesh Babu's daughter rocks in music video debut

The makers of the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the music video of Penny, a foot-tapping number composed by S. Thaman.

The cracker of a track is particularly special as it marks Telugu star Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's first on-screen appearance.

Mahesh introduced Sitara as his "rock star", while she revealed that she had "so much fun filming this".

From restaurant to in front of camera

Adaa Khan, who got famous with the Indian Fear Factor series Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, revealed that her foray into showbiz was unplanned.

"I was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra (Mumbai) and that's how I got my first project," said the actress and model. "It's been a great journey. I am grateful to have come this far."

It's now acting over producing for Anushka

Anushka Sharma founded Clean Slate Filmz when she was 25, with her brother Karnesh Sharma. The dynamic duo produced popular content such as NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok.

But Anushka, now 33, wants to focus on acting. She plays Jhulan Goswami, former captain of India national women's cricket team, in Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka has decided to step away from her production house, leaving Karnesh as the sole decision-maker at Clean Slate Filmz.

Black comedy takes Arjun to dark places but he shines

Arjun Kapoor, who played the role of Satinder Dahiya in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has revealed that the Hindi black comedy, which completed one year of its release last Saturday, took him to dark places in his subconscious.

But the actor also said that the film helped him produce a fine performance that the audience connected with. "It was extremely uncomfortable for me, but it made me deliver a performance that people have called my career best," said the 36-year-old.

Randeep gets cosy with actress Lin

Randeep Hooda seems to have found steady love.

ETimes reported that the Bollywood actor is in a relationship with Lin Laishram, an actress and model from Manipur, who has acted in films such as Om Shanti Om, Rangoon and Mary Kom.

Friends told the e-paper that the pair have been together for nearly eight months.

Samantha raises bar with Yashoda stunts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed some difficult stunts for the upcoming Telugu movie Yashoda.

As a fitness enthusiast, the actress did not need any physical transformation to perform the stunts which were choreographed by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben.

"She pulled off the scenes with great elan, like a pro. She was just awesome," said the film's co-director Harish Narayan.

Tehseen backpedals on reality show revelation

Tehseen Poonawalla said the secret he revealed on the reality show Lock Upp was irrelevant and very old.

The entrepreneur and social activist said on the show that a "top industrialist of India" had offered him money to sleep with the latter's wife.

"It was 20 years ago, and this was merely a reality show gig for me," said Tehseen after coming out of Lock Upp.

"I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the reality show. In the end, it's a just a game."

Tehseen is married to Monicka Vadera, whose cousin Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi.