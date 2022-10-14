Bollywood cinema no match for streaming

Only a few moviegoers outside the G7 multiplex in Mumbai. PHOTO: AFP

Bollywood, long part of the cultural fabric of movie-mad India of 1.4 billion people, is facing its biggest crisis as streaming services and non-Hindi rivals steal its sparkle.

The South Asian giant churns out around 1,600 films each year - more than any other country - traditionally headlined by glitzy Bollywood, with fans worshipping movie stars like gods and crowds thronging premieres.

But now cinemas have fallen quiet, even in Bollywood's nerve centre Mumbai, with box-office receipts plunging since Covid curbs were lifted.

"This is the worst crisis ever faced," said Mumbai theatre owner Manoj Desai. Some screenings were cancelled as the "public was not there".

The usually bankable megastar Akshay Kumar had three back-to-back films tank. Fellow A-lister Aamir Khan, the face of some of India's most successful films, failed to entice audiences with the Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha.

Of the more than 50 Bollywood films released in the past year - fewer than normal because of the pandemic - just one-fifth have met or surpassed revenue targets, said media analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital. It was half pre-pandemic.

In contrast, several Telugu or Tollywood movies have soared to the top.

Embarrassingly, around half the box-office takings for Hindi films from January last year to August this year were dubbed southern offerings, said State Bank of India's chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

"Bollywood, after decades of storytelling, seems to be at an inflection point unlike any other disruption it has faced before."

Like other movie industries, Bollywood has been hurt by the rise of streaming, which started before the pandemic but took off when millions of Indians were forced indoors.

Around half of India's population has access to the Internet and streaming services, including international players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. They have 96 million subscriptions, according to a government estimate.

Some films released during the Covid shutdown went straight to these platforms, while others hit small screens just weeks after opening in theatres.

With streaming monthly subscriptions lower or comparable to the cost of one ticket - Rs100-200 ($1.75-3.50) at single-screen cinemas and higher at multiplexes - price-sensitive audiences are avoiding theatres, analysts said.

Times have been so hard that INOX and PVR, two of India's biggest multiplex operators, announced their merger in March to "create scale".

Subscribers were meanwhile exposed to local and global streaming content, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films that already had legions of devoted fans.

"Regional cinema was not travelling beyond its borders. But now suddenly everyone is watching Malayalam cinema or Maharashtrian cinema, and then you realise there are filmmakers who are telling more interesting stories," said film critic Raja Sen said.

"Then they see a Hindi blockbuster coming out with a star which is just like a rethread of a story they've heard a million times. They're not so impressed anymore."

Critics also accused Bollywood of making niche or elitist films that do not resonate in a country where 70 per cent of the population lives outside cities.

Aamir admitted during media interviews for Laal Singh Chaddha that Hindi filmmakers' "choice of what is relevant to them is perhaps not so relevant to a larger audience".

"To get people to cinemas, we need to create an experience for storytelling that cannot be replicated at home," said multi-theatre operator Akshaye Rathi.

"What we need to do is respect their time, money and effort. When we do that, they come out in droves."

Box-office success is no longer guaranteed by having a star as the protagonist, said Taurani, who described Bollywood's recent struggles as "alarming".

"I think audiences obviously want the star but they want the star to feature in a film with compelling content," he added.

Akshay, nicknamed "one-man industry" for being so prolific, said he was going back to the drawing board.

"If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants," he said.

The real issue, moviegoers told AFP outside one cinema in Mumbai, was that many Bollywood films were simply not good enough.

"The story should be good, the content should be good, so that people want to watch," said student Preeti Sawant, 22.

