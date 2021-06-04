Bollywood feud turns ugly

Singer Mika Singh will make a new single titled KRK Kutta (KRK the dog), which he said will be a "befitting reply" to actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK), who is engaged in a war of words with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Salman's lawyers last week filed a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders money through his NGO Being Human.

Mika's announcement came after KRK declared that he will not apologise to anybody.

"KRK is a gadha (ass)," said Mika. "Salman Khan should have filed a case against him long time ago.

"KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention. He makes personal attacks. This is wrong.

"He just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply.

"I think KRK will be happy with my song. He seeks popularity and I am going to make him super popular. I am going to give him a befitting reply through my song."

Despite the defamation suit, KRK has refused to apologise, hinting that Salman is upset over his negative review of the superstar's new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a tweet, KRK also claimed that he has the support of over 20 people in Bollywood.

"More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support," he tweeted. "They said that they were not able to do whatever I am doing because they were scared to make him their enemy.

"I don't care what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can't allow so many people to get disappointed. I won't break their trust."

After initially indicating that he would stop reviewing Salman's films, KRK changed his stance and tweeted that he will keep reviewing the superstar's movies if the actor touched his feet.

"Normally I don't review the film if producer, director or actor of the film asks me to not review it," he wrote.

"But now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet, still I will review his each film and each song."

KRK also noted that Salman hadn't taken action against the other negative reviewers of the film.

KRK's Instagram and Twitter accounts are full of videos and notes in which he has slammed several celebrities and movies. In another tweet he said that he will talk about the case after June 7 and will release a 20-minute video to prove his point.

"As per court order I am not allowed to talk about Salman or the case, therefore I can't reply to Salman's legal team statement today!" KRK wrote. "But I will reply to them with full 20-minute video after 7th June!"

However, on Monday he again aimed a tweet at Salman: "Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It's your #Antim time."

While KRK did not name Salman, he made a reference to the actor's upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth.

Indo-Asian News Service