Bollywood gets inclusive with Jalsa

(From left) Surya Kasibhatla, Rohini Hattangadi and Vidya Balan in a scene from Jalsa. PHOTO: IANS

Bollywood's new drama thriller Jalsa features a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same condition.

The film's director and cast have called it a rare sign of inclusivity in the world's largest film industry.

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, two of Bollywood's most-admired actresses, Jalsa (Celebration) revolves around a road accident where a driver hits a girl and flees the scene.

Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old Indian from Texas who has cerebral palsy, plays Vidya's son.

"As a country, we need to be much, much better when it comes to sensitivity," director Suresh Triveni told Reuters.

"I genuinely hope and believe that more and more people with conditions are accepted the way they are and they are not looked at through a separate lens."

Vidya, who has acted in thrillers such as Kahaani (2012) and Te3n (2016), revealed that she was fascinated by the genre.

"I love edge-of-the-seat thrillers," she said. "It's one of my favourites. I'd like to qualify Jalsa as a dramatic thriller, and I think this is a very unique space for me as I get to delve into the grey area with my character for the first time."

Vidya added that one challenge was to find a child of the right age to play the role. "We found a 10-year-old boy who was a brilliant actor.

"I think it's fantastic. There is more inclusivity today."

Vidya, 43, plays a journalist, while Shefali, 49, plays her cook and the mother of the girl involved in the accident.

"It is raw and real and extremely clever filmmaking and it's intriguing," said Shefali.

"Every character has a conflict with themselves and it's like a stack of cards, you pull one out and the rest topple."

Vidya said she was initially unsure about playing such a role, but Covid-19 changed her outlook on life.

"The pandemic made me realise that there was no black and white, that there was no right and wrong. It's all very relative, it's very subjective," she said.

"While I had always known that while I would even spout that, I didn't have the guts to do on-screen a story where I was really delving into the grey.

"I think the pandemic sort of freed me from any reservations I had before about being judged, even as a character."

Jalsa premiered on Amazon Prime on March 18 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Reuters

