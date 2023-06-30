Bollywood nepotism pushes Nitu to carve own success

After Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu talked about Bollywood camps often dictating casting, actress Nitu Chandra has come out to say that nepotism is rife in the Hindi film industry.

The 39-year-old, who was in Singapore recently to promote the medical brand MD, told tabla! she moved to Hollywood in 2020 as "I realised I was out of a couple of Bollywood projects for no reason".

The actress, who has featured in Hindi films such as Garam Masala, Traffic Signal and Kucch Luv Jaisaa and Tamil films Vaigai Express and Thilagar, said it is tough to survive in Bollywood without a godfather, "but you have to be at it".

"You have to be the hustler there as it's a close-knit group. With 10 families controlling everything, it is difficult to enter.

"But then as a sportswoman, I see myself fighting in different ways. Why only Bollywood movies? I'll do South Indian and Hollywood films as well."

A double black belt in taekwondo who represented India in the 1997 World Taekwondo Championships in Hong Kong, Nitu made her Hollywood debut with Back Down: Revolt, which was released in Singapore in February.

She also played an Indian goddess in the Greek film Block 12.

"When I realised that I was not getting top projects in Bollywood, I promised myself that I would do a Hollywood movie to get my credentials back up and then come back to tell them that I could do it by myself," said Nitu.

"And I did it. I went to Los Angeles and did Never Back Down: Revolt, an American martial arts film directed by Kellie Madison and the fourth in the Never Back Down series.

"I am now back in India, doing a couple of Hindi films and a Tamil and a Malayalam film."

But Nitu credits Bollywood for making this happen. "It made me so tough. They kept throwing negative vibes at me, which actually made me positive," she said.

"My popularity soared after my Hollywood movie, so I will give credit to Hindi cinema for where I am today."

Nitu added that she is only human and sometimes gets emotional "because I work very hard as I come from a non-film background".

"I'm very strong most of the time, I don't respond to my critics. I just answer them through my actions. I fight with a smile and my calmness," she said.

Born in Patna, Bihar, Nitu graduated from Delhi's Indraprastha College before modelling and later acting. She owns a production house, Champaran Talkies, which won India's National Award for the film Mithila Makhaan.

"I am doing two more Hollywood films, a horror movie and an action-thriller," she said.

"I'm doing a Korean film as well. I have become a global actor and wherever there is a good script, I will go no matter what the language is.

"Today it's not all about song and dance. It's about a really good ensemble cast, which will cater to the whole audience and different kinds of genres. This is why a good script is very important."