Bollywood rekindles love for mythology

The popularity and successful reruns of serials Mahabharata and Ramayana on television during the Covid-19 lockdown have proved one thing: Indian audiences love mythology.

The coming year is going to be super exciting as Bollywood directors gear up to give audiences a tour of the mythical world of demons, gods, characters and tales many grew up learning about.

From Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Prabhas' Adipurush to Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama, there are a host of Bollywood mythological movies to look forward to.

In the queue too are Deepika Padukone's Mahabharat, Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan Trilogy and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

On Deepavali, Akshay shared two posters of his Ram Setu that revolves around the ideals of Lord Ram.

Clad in a casual shirt, cargo pants, carrying a sling bag and with a saffron-coloured scarf wrapped around his neck, he certainly looked intriguing in the poster.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

According to the Times of India, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas, who catapulted to fame with the success of Baahubali, as Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh.

The successful duo of Aditya Dhar and Vicky, who produced a hit with Uri: The Surgical Strikes, are coming together again for a superhero movie based on Ashwatthama, a mythological character from Mahabharata who was the son of guru Dronacharya and was cursed to stay immortal.

An Indian Express report said the shooting will start by April next year.

Vicky will train in horse riding and numerous martial arts like jiujutsu and krav maga for the film. Sara Ali Khan will likely play the female lead.

Last year, director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame announced that he's making a movie on Ramayana on a budget of Rs 500 crore ($9.06 million).

While not much is known about the movie, the Times of India reported that it will be a live-action trilogy shot in 3D and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Another ambitious movie in the works will revolve around the epic tale of Mahabharata.

According to the Times of India, it will feature Deepika Padukone as Draupadi and Aamir Khan in a prominent role and is expected to hit the theatres by Deepavali next year.

Veteran scriptwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, best known for his work in the Baahubali series, is expected to helm the script for this film.

Also coming up is Mukerji's ambitious fantasy movie Brahmastra, which traces its roots to Hindu mythology.

According to the Times of India, the first part of the trilogy will revolve around the mythological weapon Brahmastra, also known as Brahma's weapon, that played a pivotal part in the Mahabharata war.

The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan also plays a part in the film as a scientist who will influence Ranbir's character.

The film was slated for release this month but has now been pushed to a later date.

Clearly, Baahubali's (2015) massive success has reinstated Indian filmmakers' love for mythology.

Though the film was a mythological saga that drew inspiration from history, what impressed audiences was the narrative, larger-than-life representation, visuals and performances.

