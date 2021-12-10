Bollywood stars tie the knot

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and the welcome note from the wedding venue. PHOTO: IANS

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guests started arriving from Monday in Jaipur, where the couple were scheduled to tie the knot on Thursday.

The pre-wedding celebrations commenced from Tuesday at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

The sangeet ceremony (musical night to celebrate the union of the couple and their families) was reportedly held on Tuesday, when the guests received refreshments along with a sweet welcome note from the resort.

It was held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal. A platform was built on a rock which gave a pristine look to the venue. The lawn was decorated on the lines of an open theatre.

Rajasthani and Punjabi songs were reportedly played at the sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by Bollywood celebrities like Gurdas Maan, Javed Ali, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.

The wedding was expected to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance.

The security arrangements were tightened in the entire area and restrictions were imposed on the movement of people. About 100 bouncers from Jaipur were deployed. Rajasthan police personnel also provided security to VIP guests.

About 40 luxury cars lined up at the Jaipur airport from Monday to receive the guests, who also included Bollywood stars such as Shankar Mahadevan and Neha Dhupia.

Reports suggested that as many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, were expected to attend the wedding.

No photos or videos of the ceremonies were allowed and the guests had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

On Tuesday, a video of the Six Senses Resort being lit up with fireworks as a team put up a special performance leaked online.

The clip showed a number of performers treating the guests to a dance on the hotel's grand staircase.

The couple, along with family and friends, reached the wedding venue on Monday night where they were welcomed with fireworks.

They were offered garlands and "tilak" was applied to their foreheads.

ETimes reported that everything about their wedding was royal.

According to Indiatoday.in, the wedding menu included stalls for North Indian delicacies such as kachoris, dahi bhalla and fusion chaat with separate stalls for paan and golgappas.

Kebabs and fish platters were served along with traditional Rajasthani cuisine like daal baati churma.

Adding a royal touch to the wedding was a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake which was curated specially for Vicky and Katrina by a chef from Italy.

The couple are expected to host a reception today.

Indo-Asian News Service