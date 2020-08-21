Bollywood's new patriotism looks at achievers

There was a time when patriotism in Bollywood meant war drama packed with the emotions of glory and valour and the loud assertion of nationalism that often bordered on jingoism. The trend seems to be changing.

For many years, Manoj Kumar was the first name that popped up at the thought of films that come with hues of patriotism. The next notable name was Sunny Deol. His larger-than-life brand of patriotism was based on taking on the "enemy" (Pakistan) head-on in cross-border drama.

Bollywood's new patriotism has moved away from such in-your-face assertions of love for the country. Superstar Akshay Kumar is among several actors who have done projects where patriotism is defined by a variety of actions beyond fighting for the nation in uniform. Films such as Airlift, Gold, Pad Man and Baby exemplify this style.

Then there was Rajkummar Rao fighting to instil democracy in Newton, Alia Bhatt using marriage as a tool to carry out cross-border espionage in Raazi and John Abraham's Parmanu, which traced the moment when India became a nuclear nation.

The idea of exploring patriotism in varied hues is also reflected in recent successful historicals such as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Last week's release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl uses women's empowerment as the defining idea in the same way Mary Kom did a few years ago. Both women made India proud with first-in-their-field achievements.

Mission Mangal (above), which highlighted how a group of women - represented by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen on screen - helmed the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission also falls in this league of films.

"I'm really glad that we are able to celebrate not just our victories in wars over other countries and other people, but victories, which do not have to be about defeating someone else," said Kirti. "You don't have to be good because someone else is bad, you can be just good because you are good."

There have been other films that have celebrated patriotism this way - such as Dangal, Satyamev Jayate, Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sui Dhaaga and Mulk.

Few films have celebrated patriotism at a more layered level than Rang De Basanti, which tries to understand modern India and modern youth using the nation's history.

The traditional brand of patriotism, propped by war and stories of India's battle for independence, also continues to be explored.

Vicky Kaushal, who starred in the big hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, is gearing up for Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Ishaan Khatter is getting ready to play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the war film Pippa, which is about a celebrated tank battle, while Sidharth Malhotra plays Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershah.

"Patriotism has to be about love and not about hate," said director Raja Krishna Menon, who helmed Airlift and will now direct Pippa.

Among the biggest upcoming films bound to stir nationalistic feelings in every Indian is Kabir Khan's 83, starring Ranveer Singh. The film traces how an underdog Indian team went on to win the country's first cricket World Cup in 1983. In a nation that worships cricket, the famous victory still fills every Indian's chest with pride.

