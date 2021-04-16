Bollywood's release calendar goes for a toss

Big-banner Bollywood films, scheduled to release this month in theatres in India, have been postponed. PHOTO: IANS

The second wave of Covid-19 in India has hit Bollywood hard. The already-paralysed Hindi film industry is looking for solutions to survive.

Over the next three months, producers will have around Rs1,200 crore ($215 million) riding on films that are scheduled to release in theatres.

In recent months, Bollywood films that saw theatrical openings, notably Mumbai Saga and Roohie, fared poorly at the box office.

The new releases are expected to be burdened with further delays and the repercussions that come with it.

Rumy Jafry's Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, which was scheduled to release on April 9, has been pushed ahead until further notice.

Thalaivi, a film based on the life of late Tamil Nadu actress and politician J. Jayalalithaa was scheduled to release in cinemas on April 23. But it was postponed last week after the makers said they were worried about the safety of the audience.

Rohit Shetty's Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which was slated to hit the screens on April 30, has been postponed.

Salman Khan's Radhe, originally slated for a Eid 2020 release and then an Eid 2021 (May 13) opening, could now be moved to Eid 2022.

There is also talk that Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh and slated for release on June 4, could get postponed.

Delaying a release causes financial drain, including interest on investment and the need for fresh publicity and advertising.

Besides, films lose curiosity value if they lie unreleased for a long time. Trends also change every week. "You spend on promotion and that goes for a toss. Then you have to redo all those expenses," said producer Girish Johar. "It unnecessarily increases the marketing budget and the interest you need to pay."

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said: "Whenever a film is delayed, 15 per cent of the budget is lost. You need to reschedule dates and pay interest. For a 100 crore film, Rs20 crore interest is charged a year."

In the Covid-19 era, medical costs too have escalated.

"During film production, you have to ensure that medical protocols are in place," said Johar. "There has to be insurance for the crew and medical equipment has to be made available. All this comes at a cost.

"Despite taking the precautions, we are not sure if our efforts will yield results because of the nature of the pandemic. It's a nightmare. We have been hit very hard this time."

There are whispers that some of the big flimmakers may now opt for OTT release to cut losses. However, while an OTT platform might seem like a natural solution, the economics of such deals don't always add up.

"While films are sold at a premium price when they release directly on OTT, the money that they make may not as high as what they would have made from a theatrical release," said Mr Mohan. "OTT offers depend on the box office performance."

For instance, according to trade experts, Sooryavanshi could make around Rs300 crore at the box office plus Rs25 crore from OTT, Rs25 crore from overseas rights and Rs20 crore from its music.

So, on an investment of Rs125 crore, the film could have fetched at least Rs350 crore. But that may not be the case now.

Exhibitors, however, feel selected films are doing well. "We have seen bad days, but after November last year, when cinemas re-opened (in India), we saw an improvement," said Mr Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas.

"Some shows in Hyderabad are houseful. In Delhi, the Pawan Kalyan film Vakeel Saab is doing reasonably well.

"Chehre, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Sooryavanshi will eventually be released, and if they are good, there will be crowds."

Indo-Asian News Service