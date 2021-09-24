Bonding through art

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

One hundred and forty two paintings in various styles and mediums, created by 17 artists from the Malayalee diaspora in Singapore, were featured at Varnam 2021 - A Fest Beyond Colours on Sept 18 and 19.

The exhibition, organised by the Singapore Malayalee Association (SMA) at The Arts House, provided the partcipants with an opportunity to get out of their Covid-19 shells and showcase their talents.

The annual event, started in 2013, is meant to encourage people, especially youngsters, to take up painting and bond with the community through art.

Last year it was held virtually because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

This year three workshops were held to motivate more artists from the community to participate.

Seasoned artist Rosni Bhanu did a workshop on terracota jewellery at SMA's Carelight Centre at Bedok, while Anila Ayilliath and Sheena Bharathan focused on palette knife techniques and texture painting respectively during two intense sessions at the SMA Hall on Race Course Road.

Following the workshops, a few young learners stepped forward to display their artistic creations at Varnam.

Digital art, charcoal, acrylic, oil and other mediums were on show at the two-day exhibition, which was inaugurated by Mr Ramachandran Narayanan, director and deputy chief information officer, Technology Services Group, National Library Board.

On display were artworks by artists such as Sajeev Kumar, Dr Aruna Shahani, Kalyani Anil, Indu Pillai, Jaleela Niaz and Ashley Christudason who finely balance their passion for art along with their professional and family commitments.

Usually the works of these talented artists are confined to the walls of their homes.

Varnam plays a major role in giving them and their works due exposure and recognition.

"More than 300 visitors attended the exhibition over the two days," said Ms Lakshmy Iyer, the lead organiser of the exhibition along with Mr Anil Kariseril and Ms Deepa Madan.

"We managed to sell about 25 artworks."