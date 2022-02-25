Manisha raves about Kutch

Manisha Yadav, who is known for her performances in critically acclaimed Tamil films such as Vazhakku En 18/9, Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer and Oru Kuppai Kadhai, is all praise for Gujarat's Kutch region where she went on a holiday.

The actress said on Instagram: "If you haven't seen Kutch, you have seen nothing good enough yet... Felt like this is the closest I could get to being on the moon."

Boney riled by reports he's producing Rajini's 170th film

Producer Boney Kapoor (right) has slammed media reports that claimed he would be producing Rajinikanth's 170th film.

"Rajini Garu has been a friend for years," he said.

"We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'."

Javed Akhtar recites poem at son's wedding

Farhan Akhtar, one of Bollywood's foremost talents, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show regular Shibani Dandekar, on Saturday at poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Javed, who is Farhan's father, read out a poem that he had specially composed for the occasion.

The newlyweds were also treated to a song by noted singer Shankar Mahadevan, who sang the title track from Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai which got the guests swaying to the music.

Samantha meditates at waterfalls

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to Athirappilly Falls in Kerala last weekend and was seen enjoying her time with nature.

The actress, who announced her separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya last year, shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram, including sitting on a rock in the middle of the waterfall stream. She wrote: "Meditation is a means to realise the beauty of your existence."

Samyukta pays glorious tribute to late grandma

Samyukta Hornad (centre) has paid glorious tribute to her late grandmother, veteran actress Bhargavi Narayan (right), whose decision to pledge her body to science after her death came in for much praise recently.

The actress, who is popuplar in Kannada and Tamil films, said: "My greatest relationship has been my journey with my ajji. From stitching her own blouses, to drawing that perfectly round bindi, my ajji paved her own path and was brave enough to walk it. She was power personified."

Vignesh to direct Dhoni soon

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan (left) is thrilled that he finally got to meet his "role model" M.S. Dhoni, the former India cricket captain.

He recently posted a photo of himelf with Dhoni on Instagram and wrote: "A caption can't explain how I felt when I met my role model! My icon! My hero! A nice story of me meeting him, getting to say 'action' and directing him coming up soon. This moment made me feel life is beautiful. Thanking the universe for making this happen!"

Yuvan sings song written by dad

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has sung a song written and composed by his dad, the legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, for director Aadhiraajan's upcoming Tamil film Ninaivellam Neeyada.

"Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir has been my long time dream," said Aadhiraajan.

"He came up with a beautiful song. I requested that it would be nice if Yuvan sang it. He instantly agreed and made it happen."