Bountiful basil

Basil, scientifically called Ocimum basilicum, is a culinary herb from the Lamiaceae (mint) family.

A common aromatic herb, it is usually used to flavour recipes. But it also has several health benefits.

According to Dr Smita Naram, co-founder of Mumbai-based Ayushakti, a centre that provides Ayurvedic treatments, basil seeds and essential oil help prevent a host of health conditions.

Basil has vitamin A, C, E, K and omega-3 components. It also has minerals such as copper, calcium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc and potassium.

Its proven benefits include being anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, immune booster, pain reducer and blood-vessel protector.

Basil detoxifies the body and maintains the body temperature.

It has essential oils which are hydrophobic - they don't dissolve in water and are light and small enough to travel through the air and skin pores.

The essential oils also have great healing properties.

In Ayurveda, basil seeds are also called tukmaria seeds. These support gut health, are full of fibre and reduce blood sugar, weight and cholesterol.

There are more than 60 varieties of basil, with sweet basil the most widely used.

The herb has rounded leaves that are often pointed. It is a bright green plant, although some varieties have hints of purple or red in their leaves.

Basil makes a colourful and flavourful addition to cooking. Many cooks use basil, instead of artificial powder, to thicken desserts.

For better digestion, weight loss and to improve the immune system, this simple recipe can be tried at home: lTake 2 tsp of basil seeds. Add 1/2 litre of water, 10 crushed mint leaves, 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder and a little bit of sendha salt (pink Himalayan salt). lAdd organic honey if you like a sweeter version. l Mix it well and drink.

This recipe will help flush out toxins from the body and make it light and healthy.

Indo-Asian News Service