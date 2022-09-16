Brahmastra smashes world box office at opening

Brahmastra has been a breath of fresh air for the Hindi film industry.

The Ayan Mukerji fantasy epic earned Rs120 crore ($21 million) at the Indian box office over its opening weekend - one of the highest ever for a Hindi film.

The film has also created waves internationally, ruling the charts in Australia and New Zealand, and opening strong in the United States.

Thanks to the strong showing and absence of Hollywood biggies, the film managed a feat few Indian films can dream of - being the No. 1 film globally over the weekend.

US box office tracker Box Office Mojo announced that Brahmastra Part One - Shiva raked in US$26.5 million ($37.3 million) worldwide in its opening weekend, with US$4.4 million from the US market alone.

This figure makes it the highest-grossing film in the world for the Sept 9-11 weekend, outdoing indie flick Barbarian (US$10.5 million) and blockbusters like Bullet Train and DC League of Super Pets.

This highest-ever opening weekend for a Bollywood film beats Sultan's $36.3 million in 2016.

Last weekend was among the lowest-performing in the US as there were no major releases due to the 9/11 attacks' anniversary. But the fact remains that Brahmastra's opening weekend was impressive.

Only two other Indian films - both from the south - topped the world box office at their opening weekend.

Last year, Vijay's Master topped the global charts when it released in January 2021, earning over US$16 million and beating Chinese film A Little Red Flower (US$11.7 million).

Earlier this year, S.S. Rajamouli's RRR shattered records by amassing over US$60 million in its opening weekend, beating The Batman (US$45).

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (right), also features Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos. The film has excelled in the south, breaking the single-day earnings record for a Hindi film in Tamil Nadu at Rs20 crore and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

All these despite several calls for boycott of the film on social media.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta said "this is a tight slap in the face of #BoycottBollywood trend".

"The visual effects worked in favour of the film. This kind of CGI was never seen before in Hindi films. And also the super-hit music, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pairing - there is a different level of curiosity after a Bollywood couple get married."

Indo-Asian News Service