JEYASHRI SURESH

This innovative Indo-Chinese snack features a wonderful balance of flavours that range from spicy to tangy. The old and the young alike will like it.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Bread slices: 4 Chopped garlic: 2 tbsp Chopped ginger: 1 tbsp Green chillies: 2 Capsicum (cubed): ½ Onion finely chopped: 1 Spring onion: Few Chilli sauce: 1 tbsp Tomato ketchup: 1 tbsp Soya sauce: 2 tsp Salt: Little Oil: 4 tbsp

Method: 1) Take 2 tbsp oil in a pan. 2) Trim the edges of the bread slices and cut them into cubes. Add the bread cubes to the pan. Saute till they become golden brown. Keep them aside. 3) Alternatively, you can deep-fry the bread cubes in oil. 4) Add 2 tbsp oil and chopped garlic, ginger and green chillies to the ingredients in the pan. Saute for a minute. 5) Add 1 chopped onion. I added spring onion too. Saute and add some salt. Cook till they become translucent. 6) Add 1 tbsp chilli sauce, 1 tbsp tomato ketchup and 2 tsp soya sauce. Mix well and cook for a minute. 7) Add the capsicum cubes and saute for a minute. 8) Add the bread pieces. Mix evenly. 9) Add the spring onion. Mix well and switch off.

Notes: a) Always serve the Bread Manchurian hot. b) You can deep-fry the bread. c) I used white bread. You can use whole wheat bread as well. d) You can toast the bread and cut them into slices.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com