Bread revolution in India

Indians have traditionally stuck to food they are familiar with.

But in recent years, with many of them travelling overseas for leisure and work, the exposure to foreign foods has increased tremendously.

This, according to chef David Edward Raj, director of culinary innovation at Elior India, is leading to a bread revolution in the country.

"The taste buds of Indians have evolved a lot over recent years," he said. "People have started appreciating global food and are ready to experiment with new bakery products."

Artisan bakers are growing in city neighbourhoods. Thanks to e-retailers, a variety of gourmet bread offerings are delivered to doorsteps.

"People have started appreciating sourdough bread, focaccia, rye bread, ciabatta, multigrain and seed breads," said Mr Raj.

"Bread becomes an easy and quick option for our hunger pangs. However, excess consumption can lead to health issues or lifestyle diseases.

"Though the whole grain bread is better than brown bread and white bread, one must consume it in balance."

Nutritionists generally advise against the consumption of the highly processed white flour bread variants, which have caused consumers to shift to the healthier options of sourdough and whole grain breads.

"Sourdough, a slow fermented, naturally-leavened bread that does not use commercial yeast has gained popularity in recent years due to it being more digestible and nutritious," said Ms Steffi Tellis, assistant professor, food production, at ITM Group of Institutions in Mumbai.

"Indian consumers have made a noticeable shift from heavy breakfast options to the healthier sourdough breads made with organic produce and little to no processed ingredients in them."

Gourmet and corporate cafes in India now have menus with artisan breads as there has been an increasing demand for these options.

"Our age-old millet and buckwheat are also being used to make modern-day breads and this has given a health twist to the artisan breads," said Ms Tellis.

The trend to bake and consume Instagram-worthy breads is also increasing.

"Social media has brought about an evolution which witnesses the consumer willing to experiment with a wide range of flavours," said Ms Tellis.

Indo-Asian News Service