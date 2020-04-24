Brighten your work-from-home spot

Working from home (WFH) has become a way of life these days. Conference calls are at the centre of this new lifestyle - be it client meetings or brainstorming sessions.

In this scenario, how you present yourself and the space in your house, can make all the difference.

It can even become the point of conversation after the calls among your colleagues or business associates.

If you are worried about what your room looks like on-screen while you are chatting on video, you are not the only one.

Here are some tips from Nagabhushan Hegde, head of design, Godrej & Boyce, on how to style the spot you WFH from and make a lasting impression:

Own your set-upBefore you join that conference call, turn your computer and camera on to see what's behind you and play around with different arrangements.

Find a cosy spot near a window to make the best use of natural light. Lighting is not only essential to reduce the strain on the eyes, but it can also create a clean aesthetic aura around your space.

Sit facing the window so you are visible during the call and let your cupboard or bookshelf be the background canvas.

Accentuate with ergonomics Raise your laptop and bring it up to eye level by stacking it on a pile of books. This also showcases your living space at a more flattering angle and is comfortable for your neck as well.

Pull in a comfortable chair and prop yourself on a pillow for lumbar support.

You can also put a pillow under your feet to support your posture.

Express yourself Your space is a reflection of who you are - that's the thumb rule. Use colours and patterns you love to create a space that inspires you.

It's time to bring out your artwork, add a few plants, place a colourful water bottle, family photos, vacation curios and show off those collectables you are protective of.

Small touches provide a thoughtful and warm feeling.

Play with themes Is your mojo industrial glam or ultra cosy? Let your vibe inspire the background theme. This is not only a way to de-stress but also reflects your energy.

If you're looking for a more calming aura, add elements in cream, blue and white such as photos and scented candles.

You can even go for a travel theme and make your space seem like you're on vacation while working. So add your best travel finds and mementos to create the appropriate backdrop.

Eliminate clutter Arrange your furniture in a way that it makes space.

While highlighting your personality through your space is a great idea, it's important to avoid clutter - allow enough breathing space.

Try not to overdo - like cramming too many books or filling your shelves with knick-knacks. A small plant, a photo frame and a few of your favourite reads work well.

Indo-Asian News Service