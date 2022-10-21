Brilliant mix of action, mythology

SRi GANESH

One must say that Kannada cinema, hitherto considered a poor cousin of Tamil and Telugu cinema, has grown up.

Over the past few years, some notable Kannada movies such as U-Turn, RangiTaranga, Ulidavaru Kandanthe and the KGFs have caught the pan-India imagination.

So when my wife's Bengaluru college WhatsApp group went gaga over the latest release, Kantara, I decided to check it out.

Kantara, as they say in Hindi, was paisa vasool (money recovered)!

What do you get when you grind mythology, crime, folklore, indigenous sport, caste exploitation and environment sustainability together?

You get, Kantara - The Mythical Forest.

It has other winning ingredients: fantastic locales, unobtrusive yet hard-hitting cinematography, distinct and original music and a fantastic climax picturisation.

Beneath all the veneer, Kantara is a revenge thriller.

Villagers in a remote corner of Dakshina Karnataka (think pristine forests near Mangaluru) live a carefree life bound by their traditions and associated superstitions. They live off the forests surrounding them in a sustainable way.

But they are troubled by two elements - Deputy Range Forest Officer (played by a strict Kishore) who wants to establish the rules of the government and a high-caste land usurper (played by a syrupy Achyuth Kumar).

Hero Shiva (Rishab Shetty) stands in between the baddies and the peaceful existence of the villagers.

Throw in the villagers' belief in the local demigod Panjurli (a boar-shaped Varaha incarnation) to save them from all troubles, and you get a heady concoction that ends with a predictable yet spectacular finale.

Three things stood out in Kantara:

Rishab scores 3-in-1 Rishab poured his heart and soul into the movie.

To produce a Kannada film to fight the gargantuan Ponniyin Selvan-1 is a wonderful achievement. But this is not a token fight.

The way Rishab scripted the story as a fabulous interweave of mythology, current-day politics and social exploitation, revenge and rural sports augurs well for Kannada cinema.

Yes, the lines are quite raw - the only beings that don't cuss in the movie are the buffaloes. The love angle is contrived; the forest officer's character swings like a yo-yo; and you can predict the flow of incidents easily.

But those are not deterrents. I was able to sit and enjoy the 135 minutes of Kantara without checking my handphone!

Rishab brings the right amount of nativity in his portrayal of a happy-go-lucky youth, who is ready to pick fights and troubled by visions of his priest-father vanishing when he was young.

He ably treads the line between naivete and indifference - especially in the caste-discrimination scenes.

Hero-centric movies thrive on making the "transformation" scene of the hero memorable. Here Shiva's transformation in the end was expected but the depiction is top class.

Colourful Music Ajaneesh Loknath has scored a fantastic mix of traditional (Kundapura folklore), classic (Varaha Roopam) and breath-taking background music during the last 20 minutes, heightening the excitement with an excellent mix of modern and conventional.

Ajaneesh's discography of 25-odd films is not that huge. But if he continues to produce such seminal work, he will go places.

Mesmeric cinematography I thought that Girish Gangadharan's cinematography in the Malayalam movie Jallikkattu was a tough act to follow. But Arvind Kashyap has truly outdone himself in Kantara.

First, capturing the entire essence of Bhoota Kola (Festival of Spirits), an annual celebration of local demigods in Dakshina Karnataka.

Then providing an immersive experience of the Kambala, an annual rural sporting event where intrepid men race a pair of buffaloes in a slushy, water-filled field. And finishing with the resounding climax where a chaotic skirmish among hundreds of people ends in a primal dance-cum-punishment by the hero.

Whether it was the lighting - mostly natural - or movements through the forests or vivid and yet gloomy colours reflecting the mood of the film, Arvind was to the fore!

Kantara is an enjoyable watch made poignant by the focus it places on almost-forgotten traditions and culture, man's avarice and the exploitation of the poor.

Banking consultant Sri Ganesh is also a Tamil theatre practitioner in Singapore. He wrote the Tamil play Sivagami, based on Kalki's magnum opus Sivagamiyin Sabatham, which was recently staged by Avant Theatre.