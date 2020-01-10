Getting kids to eat their greens isn't always easy. Broccoli fritters can do the job. It is gluten free and packed full of healthy broccoli. Perfect as a snack or part of a main meal.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Makes: 9
Ingredients
Broccoli: 1/2 portion (6-7 florets)
Bird's eye red chilli: 2
Capsicum: 1/2
Coriander leaves: A few
Onion: 1
Carrot 1
Sweet corn kernels: 1/2 cup
Besan (kadalai maavu): 1/2 cup
Oregano: 1/4 tsp
Garlic: 2 cloves
Oil: 1/4 cup (for shallow frying)
Salt: As needed
Method: 1) Grate the broccoli and carrot. Finely chop the chilli and thinly slice the onion. Chop the coriander leaves. Put everything in a bowl. 2) Add 1/2 cup of frozen sweet corn and 1/4 tsp of oregano to this. 3) Add salt as needed and gram flour. You can add plain flour as well. Mix everything well. 4) Heat the oil in a pan for shallow frying. 5) Grease your hands with oil. Take a lemon-sized portion of the mixture and flatten it into patties. Place them on the pan. 6) Cover and cook on both sides. Cook in a medium flame so that the insides will get cooked too. Once done, take them out and drain excess oil in a kitchen towel. 7) Repeat this for the rest of the vegetable mixture. Instead of shallow frying, you can place the patties on a dosa tawa and cook with lesser oil. The taste will differ, but it is a healthier option.
Notes
a) Always add salt, just before making the fritters. b) If the mixture is too runny, you can add 1-2 tbsp of gram flour. c) Broccoli fritters can be served with a dip or can be placed in a burger bun as patties.
Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com