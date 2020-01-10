Getting kids to eat their greens isn't always easy. Broccoli fritters can do the job. It is gluten free and packed full of healthy broccoli. Perfect as a snack or part of a main meal.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 9

Ingredients

Broccoli: 1/2 portion (6-7 florets)

Bird's eye red chilli: 2

Capsicum: 1/2

Coriander leaves: A few

Onion: 1

Carrot 1

Sweet corn kernels: 1/2 cup

Besan (kadalai maavu): 1/2 cup

Oregano: 1/4 tsp

Garlic: 2 cloves

Oil: 1/4 cup (for shallow frying)

Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Grate the broccoli and carrot. Finely chop the chilli and thinly slice the onion. Chop the coriander leaves. Put everything in a bowl. 2) Add 1/2 cup of frozen sweet corn and 1/4 tsp of oregano to this. 3) Add salt as needed and gram flour. You can add plain flour as well. Mix everything well. 4) Heat the oil in a pan for shallow frying. 5) Grease your hands with oil. Take a lemon-sized portion of the mixture and flatten it into patties. Place them on the pan. 6) Cover and cook on both sides. Cook in a medium flame so that the insides will get cooked too. Once done, take them out and drain excess oil in a kitchen towel. 7) Repeat this for the rest of the vegetable mixture. Instead of shallow frying, you can place the patties on a dosa tawa and cook with lesser oil. The taste will differ, but it is a healthier option.

Notes

a) Always add salt, just before making the fritters. b) If the mixture is too runny, you can add 1-2 tbsp of gram flour. c) Broccoli fritters can be served with a dip or can be placed in a burger bun as patties.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com