Broken wheat idli

JEYASHRI SURESH

This idli, made with broken wheat, can be a wholesome, nutritious and filling breakfast.

You can add veggies of your choice to the batter and serve the idli with coconut chutney, kara chutney or sambar. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 8 idlis Ingredients: Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp Green chilli (finely chopped): 2 Coriander leaves and curry leaves: A few Broken wheat (samba rava): 1 cup Salt: As needed Yogurt: ½ cup Carrot (grated): 2 tbsp Water: As needed Eno salt: 1 tsp Method: 1) In a pan, add 3 tsp oil. 2) Add the mustard seeds, urad dal and chana dal. 3) Once the mustard starts to splutter and the dal turns golden brown, add the finely chopped green chilli and curry leaves and coriander leaves. 4) Cook for a minute. You can add 1 tsp grated ginger too. 5) Add 1 cup wheat rava. Roast this for two minutes. 6) Switch off the flame. Allow this to cool completely. 7) Once it is cool, add salt, yogurt and carrot. Mix well and add water to adjust the consistency. 8) Add the Eno salt. 9) Mix well and pour the batter onto greased idli moulds. 10) Steam this for 10-12 minutes over a medium flame. 11) Once done, leave it for two minutes and then take the idlis out of the moulds. 12) Serve the idlis hot with any chutney or sambar of your choice. The idlis stay soft for 3-4 hours. Note: a) Use fine broken wheat rava. Otherwise the idli will not hold its shape.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com