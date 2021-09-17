JEYASHRI SURESH

Butter corn pasta is ideal for people who have an intolerance to wheat.

It is flavourful and tasty.

It is a good source of protein, fibre and micronutrients and may be beneficial for digestive health, blood sugar control and weight maintenance. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients: Pasta (I used penne): 1 cup Butter: 1 tbsp Olive oil: 3 tsp Garlic (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Spring onion whites (you can use normal onion too): 1 tbsp Pepper: ½ tsp Sweet corn kernels: ¼ cup Pasta cooked water: ¼ cup Red chilli flakes: 1 tsp Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp Grated cheese: ¼ cup Spring onion greens: Few Method: 1) Pressure cook the corn. 2) Place a wide bowl on a damp cloth. Fold a tissue and keep it inside the bowl. 3) Place the corn and cut the kernels with a sharp knife. This is an easy way to remove the kernels. 4) You can use frozen corn too. 5) Take water in a pan and add water, salt and 1 tsp olive oil. 6) When it starts boiling, add the pasta. 7) Let this boil till it becomes al dente (still firm when bitten). 8) Add ¼ cup water and drain the excess water. 9) Take a pan and add butter and 2 tsp olive oil. 10) Add the chopped garlic and chopped spring onion whites. 11) Saute till the garlic turns slightly golden colour. 12) Add the sweet corn kernels. 13) Saute this for 2 minutes and add little salt. 14) Add the pepper powder, spring onion greens and red chilli flakes. 15) Mix well and add the pasta water. 16) Mix well and let this cook for a minute. 17) Add the cooked pasta. 18) Add some spring onion greens and lemon juice. You can also add a few basil leaves instead of spring onion greens. 19) Mix well and add the cheese. You can add parmesan cheese. 20) Mix well. 21) Butter corn pasta is ready. 22) Serve it hot. Notes: a) Adding Spring onion whites and greens are optional. b) You can use frozen corn. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com