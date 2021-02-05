JEYASHRI SURESH

Cabbage peas pulao is a flavourful rice dish. It is easy to make and perfect for the lunchbox.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients: Basmati rice: ½ cup Water: 1 cup Oil: 1 tbsp Bay leaf: 1 Green chilli: 2-3 Onion: 1 (sliced) Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp Garam masala: ¼ tsp Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Frozen peas: ¼ cup Thinly sliced cabbage: ¼ cup Ghee: 1 tsp Coriander leaves: A few (to garnish)

Method: 1) Wash the basmati rice and soak it in 1 cup water for 20 minutes. 2) Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. 3) Add the bay leaf and slit green chillis. Add the sliced onion. Saute for a minute. 4) Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. 5) Add the garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well and saute for a minute. 6) Add the frozen peas and cabbage. Mix well and saute for a minute. 7) Add the soaked rice. Keep the water aside. Saute for a minute. 8) Add the water. Check for salt. Mix well and cover with a lid. 9) Let this cook over a low flame for 11 minutes. 10) Switch off the flame and keep this covered for 2 minutes. 11) Open the lid. Add ghee and sprinkle coriander leaves. 12) Gently mix the rice from the sides, without breaking it. 13) Cabbage peas pulao is ready.

Notes: a) You can make this pulao in a pressure cooker too. b) Soak the rice in 3/4 cup water and cook for 1 whistle. Allow it to simmer for 5 minutes. c) Cabbage peas pulao pairs well with simple dal or dhaba-style paneer masala.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com