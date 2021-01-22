Calls to ban Tandav

Amid growing dissent over web series Tandav, creator Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.

Set in Delhi, the nine-part series, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles, revolves around the theme of power, ambition and greed. It is loosely based on real political controversies that have erupted across India in recent months.

Several people have criticised the series, claiming that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts Hindu sentiments.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia said he strongly condemned the "indecent comments" made on Hindu gods and goddesses and the Prime Minister in Tandav. He said: "The ritual of spreading sensation in the country via cheap popularity under the guise of freedom of expression is highly condemnable. I think there is a need for the government's intervention in this case so that such cases are not repeated in future."

Mr Vishnu Gupta, the founder of Hindu Sena, has filed a criminal complaint before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of Tandav. India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry had issued a notice to Amazon Prime for its response to the complaints.

Indo-Asian News Service