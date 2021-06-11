Carrot milkshake

11 Jun 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 11 Jun 2021 07:52

JEYASHRI SURESH

This drink boosts your immune system and provides many of the antioxidants the body needs.

It is low in calories and carbohydrates while packing numerous nutrients.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients: Grated carrot: ½ cup Dates: 5 Hot water: 3 tbsp Chilled milk: 1 cup Pistachios: A few to garnish Method: 1) Peel the carrots and grate them. You can roughly chop them too. I used one medium-sized carrot. 2) Soak the dates in hot water for 10 minutes. 3) Drain the water and blend the dates, grated carrot and ¼ cup of milk into a smooth paste. 4) Add the remaining milk and mix well. 5) Garnish with chopped pistachios. Serve immediately. Notes: a) You can add 1-2 tsp of cocoa powder or drinking chocolate while blending. b) A few almonds can be soaked in hot water and added. c) A scoop of vanilla ice cream can be added while grinding to get a creamier carrot milkshake.  tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com

 
 
