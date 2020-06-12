Carry a back-to-work kit

As we get back to work accepting the new normal that Covid-19 will be around for a while, we have to take additional precautions to protect our health and workspaces.

Workplaces have to provide thermal scanners, hand wash and sanitisers at all entry and exit points. Nevertheless, we have to be vigilant and take responsibility for our well-being.

It is important to create a "back-to-work office kit" that will help you remain safe and leave the workspace hygienic for others as well.

"You should keep an office kit ready when you head out to work," said Mr Angad Ahluwalia, senior manager, corporate communication, at the Indian company Bioplus Healthcare.

"This simple measure will keep you and others around you safe. The most important thing is a desktop sanitiser. But ensure that you also have other protective equipment such as gloves, masks and wipes."

There are plenty of options available in the market. But not all products meet the mandated quality standards. Products have to be manufactured under licences, tested and certified.

Mr Ahluwalia suggested a few items that you should carry in your "back-to-work kit": Alcohol-based sanitiser: The sanitiser should contain 75 per cent isopropyl alcohol or 80 per cent ethanol for effectively killing germs and viruses like Covid-19.

Otherwise, ensure that there is at least 60 per cent alcohol in your sanitiser. Sanitisers have to be manufactured under a government drug licence. Surface disinfectant: Carry a surface disinfectant to wipe your desk. Dilute the 75 per cent alcohol-based sanitiser with water and wipe your stationery, electronic equipment and other surfaces such as railings, door knobs, toilets and car-door handles. Masks: Always wear a mask when you leave home. The masks that offer good protection are the 8210, 9210 and N95 varieties. Otherwise, use a cotton mask. Clean your hands with a sanitiser or soap before putting the mask on. Gloves: Gloves become a subconscious reminder to avoid touching your face. Use gloves that are made from nitrite as they resist chemicals. You can also use latex or rubber gloves.

Try using gloves that reach your wrists as you may rest your hands on a table while typing or writing.

If these are hard to find, use a regular pair of plastic gloves. Cutlery and stationery: Carry your own cutlery, such as plate, spoon and coffee mug.

Do not borrow or lend your stationery. Try keeping them in a closed box or inside a drawer so they don't come in contact with contaminated surfaces.

If you have to lend your stationery, sanitise them before and after use. Sanitising wipes: Always carry a packet of sanitising wipes. Use the wipes to access surfaces such as doorknobs, switches, taps and faucets.

Indo-Asian News Service