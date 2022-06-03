This veggie dish is a combination of golden roasted cauliflower florets and white basmati rice.

It is served with cool, creamy yogurt on the side.

Cauliflower masala rice is full of antioxidants like vitamin A and vitamin C, which can help lower your risk of cancer.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Basmati rice (uncooked): 1 cup Cauliflower florets: 1 cup Oil: 2 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Coriander leaves: to garnish Salt: As needed To grind: Onions: 2 Garlic cloves: 5 Tomato (chopped): 1 Garam masala: 1 tsp Salt: ¼ tsp

Method: 1) Wash and cook the basmati rice in 1¼ cup of water. 2) You can add salt and 1 tsp of oil while cooking. 3) Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. 4) This will produce 4 cups of cooked rice. 5) Spread the cooked rice on a wide plate. 6) Put the cauliflower florets in hot water for five minutes. 7) Drain and put aside. 8) Add 1 tbsp of oil to a hot pan. 9) Roughly chop the onions and add to the pan. 10) Add garlic and saute till it becomes golden brown. 11) Switch off the flame and add the tomato. Mix well. 12) Cool this mixture and grind with garam masala and salt. You can also add cardamom (2) and a clove instead of garam masala. 13) Cool and grind into a paste. 14) Add 1 tbsp of oil to a pan along with the cauliflower florets. 15) Add chilli powder and salt. Mix well and cook over medium flame for 10-12 minutes or till the mixture is nicely roasted. 16) Add ½ tbsp of oil in a pan. 17) Add the ground ingredients and saute till the moisture evaporates. This will take 5-7 minutes. 18) Add the roasted cauliflower florets and mix well. 19) Add the cooked rice and combine gently. 20) Let this cook for two minutes. Switch off and garnish with coriander leaves.

Notes: a) You can add cashew nuts along with onions to further enhance the flavours.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com