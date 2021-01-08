Cauliflower masala sandwich

JEYASHRI SURESH

Kids love sandwiches with different stuffing. Since cauliflower is in season, it serves as a handy ingredient. Making masala with it is easy.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Oil: 1 tbsp Onion (chopped): 1 Chopped garlic: 2 tbsp Salt: As needed Capsicum: ½ cup Finely chopped cauliflower: 2 cups Chilli sauce: 1 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Bread slices: 12 Butter: To toast the bread Green chutney: ¼ cup Grated cheese: ¾ cup

Method: 1) Put 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add the chopped onion and garlic and saute till they turn translucent. 2) Add a little salt and the chopped capsicum. Saute this for a minute. 3) Wash the cauliflower well and soak it in hot water for five minutes. Drain the water and add the cauliflower to the pan. 4) Add chilli sauce, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the flame. 5) Take a slice of bread and spread butter on one side. 6) Spread green chutney on the other side. 7) Place 2-3 tbsp of cauliflower filling on it. 8) Sprinkle some grated cheese. 9) Spread butter on another slice of bread. Place it over the filling, keeping the buttered side up. 10) Toast both sides over a medium flame. You can do this in a sandwich maker too. 11) Repeat this process for all the bread slices. 12) Cut the slices into half and serve them.

Notes: a) You can replace cauliflower with chopped paneer too. b) You can add garam masala and kasoori to enhance the flavour of the sandwich.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com