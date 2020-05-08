Celebrities in 'I for India' fundraiser

(From left) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan singing, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Will Smith during the 'I For India' concert broadcast on Facebook. PHOTOS: AFP

(From left) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan singing, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Will Smith during the 'I For India' concert broadcast on Facebook. PHOTOS: AFP

(From left) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan singing, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Will Smith during the 'I For India' concert broadcast on Facebook. PHOTOS: AFP

"King of Bollywood" Shah Rukh Khan told jokes and sang for his adoring fans last Sunday during an almost five-hour online concert to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of thousands of viewers watched more than 70 of India's biggest celebrities - including cricket captain Virat Kohli, music composer A.R. Rahman and actor Aamir Khan - as well as international idols such as actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger in the "I for India" show broadcast on Facebook.

Actor Akshay Kumar kick-started the concert with a poem penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Payega".

It was followed by Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao who said it is important in these times to extend support to the needy.

"But most importantly, to not leave hope," said Aamir , urging people to donate to the front line workers.

The duo then sang classics such as "Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun" and "Jeena Isika Naam Hai'".

Shah Rukh won hearts as he performed with son AbRam, closing the concert with a song composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini. "I can, I will and I must help," Shah Rukh told fans after singing a cheerful, humorous ditty about how "everything will be all right" following the deadly crisis.

Madhuri Dixit Nene performed her rendition of pop star Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" with son Arin on the piano.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, along with sister Shaheen and composer Ankur Tewari, sang "Ek Kudi" from her film Udta Punjab and the title song of her father Mahesh Bhatt's film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.

Farhan Akhtar, along with his band, performed "Tum Ho Toh" from his film Rock On!!, while Hrithik sang the popular track "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan" and played the piano.

Jagger and Smith spoke about the struggles of rural migrant workers, many of whom have lost their jobs and gone hungry during the nationwide lockdown since late March.

"They may have lost their jobs, they may have lost their homes. They and their families may be going hungry. So I would like to ask you to donate. Please give what you can," Jagger said.

Smith said: "India holds a really warm and special spot in my heart. It's really like a home away from home for me."

Bollywood's biggest names - including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and heart-throb Hrithik Roshan - along with local choirs and children sang or spoke passionately in English and Hindi about raising money for those in need.

"So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia-India's biggest fundraising concert," Priyanka said on Instagram.

Other celebrities interviewed doctors and experts about the virus and how health workers were coping on the front lines of the pandemic.

Organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the event has raised Rs52 million ($970,000) out of a target of Rs60 million. The donations would be matched rupee for rupee by major philanthropic groups including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, A.T.E Chandra Foundation, Omidyar Network India and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, the organisers said.

The funds will be donated to more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the crisis.

The organisers said the money was needed "for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from".

India, the world's second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has reported over 46,000 cases of the infectious disease and more than 1,500 deaths.

"For the first time ever, the Indian entertainment industry and friends of the industry came together to organise the biggest home-to-home concert to ever happen in India," the organisers said. "The I for India initiative is an attempt to bring people together in solidarity against the challenges that this global pandemic has thrown at us."

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service