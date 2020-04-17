Celina's back after battle with depression

Celina Jaitley is making a comeback to acting with a short film, Season's Greetings, which she claims helped her heal after losing both her parents and one of her twin sons.

The Indian actress and former Dubai-based fashion talent told Gulf News that she was in severe depression when she shot the film that revolves around the tumultuous relationship between a mother and a daughter.

Opening up about how the film helped vent her emotions, Celina, 39, told the Dubai-based newspaper: "You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life.

"Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama, too. My parents were so full of life and they were this young, army couple.

"The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me vent a lot of emotions."

She has not needed any treatment for the past one year in Austria, she said.

The former Miss India and United Nations Equality Champion had lived in Dubai with her Austrian hotelier husband Peter Haag and three children until last year.

She lost one of her twin boys almost at the same time as she lost her parents. The "tragic circumstances" made her spiral into a deep depression.

Opening up about how her husband Peter Haag sacrificed his job for her, she said: "Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai.

"He said, 'Let's go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better'. That really helped me and getting my husband's support in this meant a lot.

"In a way, Season's Greetings played an important part in healing me and making me feel better."

She also said it was her mother's wish to see her return to acting. "The reason I shot this film was, it was my mom's last wish. She wanted me to go back to cinema," said Celina.

Her last movie, Will You Marry Me, was released in 2012.

Season's Greetings is a 45-minute film which premiered on Wednesday on streaming service Zee5.

Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, it is a succinct movie that explores the tenuous and emotionally-charged relationship between a single mother (Lillette Dubey) and her grown-up daughter Romita, who travels to Kolkota from Dubai to introduce her United Arab Emirates-based boyfriend, played by debutant actor Azhaar Khan.

The family reunion is fraught with tension and twists. The daughter's misgivings about tackling abandonment issues with her single mother simmers during their dinner.

Celina said she was at one of the lowest phases in her life while filming Season's Greetings, which has been presented as a tribute to late Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh.

"It was very difficult to face the camera when you are facing depression and when you have lost your mother and a child," she told Gulf News.

"Shooting for this film was one of the most difficult things I had to ever do in my life."

Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Celina penned an emotional note last week as she looked back at the major life changes that occurred during her break from films.

"The mother-daughter relationships in Indian films can be very cliched," she said. "Relationships are not always flowing in one direction like a beautiful river. There are highs and lows.

"While there's nothing that I love in my life more than my mother, we had a turbulent relationship, too. This movie explores those highs and those lows. There are no cliches here."

