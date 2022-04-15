Charithra grew up insecure about colour

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran has opened up about the significance of one of Netflix's biggest shows featuring two dark-skinned female leads in its second season.

Charithra plays Edwina Sharma in the new season, which was viewed a record 193 million hours over its first weekend, alongside Simone Ashley, who portrays older sister Kate Sharma.

The sisters are at the centre of season two's major love triangle, which also includes Jonathan Bailey's charming character, Anthony Bridgerton.

Following the release of the season on March 25, fans praised the introduction of the Sharma sisters.

"The fact that Kate and Edwina are two dark-skinned Indian women, which even Bollywood fails to employ, is so damn refreshing," one fan wrote.

Charithra, who is a British actress of Tamil origin, fully understands the importance of a South Asian, dark-skinned woman being declared the "diamond of the season" by the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) in the second season.

In an interview with Teen Vogue last week, she spoke about dealing with colourism as a child, from strangers and even family members.

"Growing up, no one let me forget that I was dark-skinned," she said. "My grandma was very light-skinned.

"When we'd go around in India, they'd always say, 'Oh, you'd be pretty if you had your grandmother's colouring'. 'Shame about the colour of her skin.' 'She's pretty for a dark-skinned.' All of these comments, all the time."

She shared that her grandparents, who "were trying to make my life easier", would prevent her from playing outside.

"I'd have to play early in the morning or in the evening (to avoid the sun)," said Charithra, who added that she didn't hold any resentment towards her grandparents.

Now, the actress still catches herself being concerned about the shade of her skin. "When the sun is shining and I tan, my instinct is like, 'Oh, I tanned,' she said.

While she wants to "unlearn" this initial reaction, she knows it is going to be a "lifelong struggle."

"It's really, really traumatising," she said. "I just desperately don't want that for my cousins. I just pray, pray, pray that it's not like that for them."

The Bridgerton star revealed during the interview that she was initially worried that Indian audiences wouldn't like her character.

After seeing the support from fans, she is happy that viewers are pointing out how Edwina and Kate defy stereotypes.

"The stereotype that Indians are nerdy and insecure, shy or whatever is not at all what Kate and Edwina represent," said Charithra.

She applauded the show for "expanding people's knowledge of not only our culture but also of our people".

The 25-year-old told American television production company Shondaland earlier that her Tamil heritage was very important to her.

"I'm from Tamil Nadu, which is the southern-most state in India. We're Dravidians, which is different from the Indo-Aryan people. Our language, Tamil, does not derive from Sanskrit, though it's as old as Sanskrit. So, our culture and history are unique to our area, you can see a lot of Tamil pride," she said.

Charithra graduated from Oxford University in 2019 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. But she told Teen Vogue that her parents weren't too thrilled when she decided to pursue her creative career full-time.

She is a trained theatre actor from the National Youth Theatre in London and has always had a passion for performing arts.

"I was always sort of naturally academic," she said.

"It wasn't that they were supportive or not, they didn't care or mind. It was something I loved, it didn't affect my academics."

While studying at Oxford, Charithra interned at Boston Consulting Group and was later offered a full-time management position at the firm.

She postponed her start date to explore acting and "get it out of her system" before starting the job. But then the pandemic, (British spy thriller television programme) Alex Rider and Bridgerton happened.

Charithra added that her parents, who focused on security and stability in their own lives, were "happy that I'm happy and they're proud of what I achieved".

Indo-Asian News Service