Children and online safety measures

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children cannot go out and play. The entertainment they get is mostly through TV or the Internet.

This situation throws up challenges for parents as children, left on their own, can sometimes discover programmes or online content which are inappropriate. To ensure the online safety of children, India-based Cyber Peace Foundation suggests a few measures that parents can adopt:

Children below 6 years Try and talk them out of watching videos and cartoons. Engage them with toys or building blocks. Plan daily activities with them and show them real things, such as apples or balls.

Children aged 6-11 Create a separate profile or account for them on devices and platforms. This will help keep track of their online activities and ensure that they do not get access to inappropriate content.

Don't allow them to browse videos on YouTube. Get them hooked on YouTube Kids, which shows only curated age-appropriate content.

In-built features are available on devices and apps to check their onscreen time. Get them to agree to usage terms - such as no devices at the dinner table or no games for more than an hour.

Find out about a new app or website together. This will help reinforce the idea of using technology productively and not just for entertainment.

Engage in conversations to understand what they do online.

Children aged 12-17 Make sure your child uses only content appropriate for his or her age. You can use parental controls.

If your child uses a social media platform, sit together and go through the community standards and guidelines of the platform.

This will help the child understand the kind of content and behaviour allowed on a platform. Encourage your child to report anything inappropriate.

Remind your child not to accept friend requests from strangers even if they have friends in common. Children should be told that people are not always who they say they are online.

Talk about risks they may face online, such as bullying and stalking. This will help them be more careful online.

Watch movies, sports events and news and web programmes together. This is a great stress buster and an enjoyable bonding experience. Also indulge in storytelling, sing songs and play word games or indoor games together.

Fix a schedule, allotting time to spend on entertainment (online games, movies, web series), studies (school work, projects, research) and doing basic exercises (including exercises to prevent physical problems associated with excessive use of digital devices).

