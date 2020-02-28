Kuzhi paniyaram is a ball-shaped dumpling made with fermented black gram and rice batter. The chilli cheese kuzhi paniyaram is easy to make. Children will love it.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 14 paniyarams

Ingredients

Dosa batter: 1 cup Capsicum (finely chopped): 4 tblsp Grated cheese: ¼ cup Green chilli: 2 Oil: Enough to cook the paniyarams

Method: 1) Add the finely-chopped capsicum to the batter. 2) Mix well. Use coloured capsicum as it will be more attractive. 3) Take the grated cheese in a bowl and add the finely chopped green chilli to it. Mix well. 4) Heat the paniyaram pan and put drops of oil in all the holes. 5) Put a little dosa batter in the pan along with the cheese mixture. Pour more batter on the top to fill the holes. 6) Cover and cook in medium flame. 7) Flip the pan and cover it with a lid. Cook in medium flame for a minute. 7) Switch off the flame. Take out the paniyarams. 8) Repeat this process with the rest of the batter. Chilli cheese paniyaram is ready.

Notes: a) You can add cheese slices instead of grated cheese. b) You can add grated carrots to the batter along with the capsicum.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com