JEYASHRI SURESH

This is easy and quick to make - a spicy dish with the flavours of coriander and vegetables.

Ideal to prepare on days when you are pressed for time.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients: Oil: 11/2 tbsp Garlic (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Green chilli (sliced): 1 Onion (finely chopped): 1 Salt: As needed Sugar: ½ tsp Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup Soya sauce: 1 tsp Cooked rice: 2 cups Coriander leaves (finely chopped): ½ cup Method: 1) Heat oil in a pan and add the garlic and green chilli. Saute for a minute. 2) Add the onion. Saute for a minute. Add salt to taste and cook for a minute. 3) Add sugar. Caramelised sugar enhances the taste. 4) Add capsicum. You can add vegetables such as carrot and cabbage too. Saute over a high flame for a minute. 5) Add soya sauce and mix well. 6) Add the cooked rice and mix gently and evenly. I used basmati rice. You can use short-grain rice too. Sona masoori rice is perfect. 7) Add the coriander leaves. Mix well. 8) Switch off the flame. Chilli coriander fried rice is ready. You can serve with cauliflower curry or with Manchurian gravy. Notes: a) Coloured capsicum can be used to make the dish stand out. b) You can add tomato ketchup and chilli sauce after adding the soya sauce. c) Ensure the cooked rice is not mushy. The grains should be separate. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com