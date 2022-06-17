JEYASHRI SURESH

Cluster beans stir-fry or Kothavarangai poriyal in Tamil is a healthy lunch side dish which can be prepared easily.

Cluster beans have many healthy benefits. They have a high amount of folic acid, calcium and vitamin K, which is good for pregnant and lactating women.

The hypoglycemic properties of cluster beans helps control diabetes. They can also help strengthen the bones.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Cluster beans: 500gm Oil: 2 tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: 1 tsp Sambar powder: 2½ tsp Salt: As needed Water: To sprinkle

Method 1. Cut the cluster beans into bite-size pieces. 2. Add 1 tbsp of oil and mustard seeds to a pan. 3. Once the seeds start to splutter, add the cluster beans. 4. Add salt and turmeric powder, and stir well. 5. Sprinkle water and cover. Let it cook for 10 minutes. Stir the beans and sprinkle more water if it dries up. 6. Add sambar powder. 7. Add the remaining oil. 8. Mix well and cook for another 10 minutes.

Notes a. This dish cooks well in a cast iron or iron pan. b. You can replace sambar powder with 1 tsp of red chilli powder and 1 tsp of coriander powder. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com