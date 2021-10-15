Coding competition for kids

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Zee TV APAC has joined hands with the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) and KidsgetCoding to launch a coding competition for children.

Champ Coder is aimed at encouraging young minds to create instructions for computers using programming languages.

Coding is fast becoming the currency of problem solving and children, aged eight to 16, in Singapore can showcase their skills and creativity in this field.

"We have always encouraged talent from all fields and age groups," said Ms Tripta Singh, executive vice-president and territory head, Zee TV. "Our initiatives have ranged from singing and dancing to celebrating entrepreneurship.

"Champ Coder is our latest programme launched in the field of STEM and aims to encourage the recent interest and creativity that have gone into the stream of coding.

"It resonates with our channel's philosophy of Aaj Likhenge Kal (Let's write the future today) and provides a platform for readying our young minds for the future."

The Zee TV initiative is supported by partners which are in the space of promoting digital learning.

Mr Ravindran Nagalingam, SINDA's chief operating officer, said: "Champ Coder is a coding initiative that encourages our children to embrace digital-centric skills and showcase their expertise.

"Coding remains an integral component in a digitally-rich world and strong skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) form the foundation for our children to pursue better learning pathways and have access to more opportunities in their careers.

"SINDA runs an array of digital programmes for our children and youth, in areas such as coding, robotics and digital animation, and we have seen very strong participation. We are confident that Champ Coder will be an equally effective platform to inspire more in the community to adopt such digital skill sets."

Computer company KidsgetCoding's Vinita Rohit Goyanka said: "Coding is the new maths, a subject that helps you integrate and automate many aspects with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics."

Children in three age groups - eight to 10 years, 11 to 13 and 14 to 16 - can enter the competition.

After registration, which closes on Oct 28, they will be asked to choose a problem statement from options - designed by knowledge partner The Lavender Spaceship Project.

The submissions will be assessed on parameters such as language, originality of approach and creativity by a jury.

The shortlisted children will get a chance to attend a special workshop where they will be mentored by experts on their projects.

The initiative culminates with an on-ground event where the shortlisted children will get to present their final projects to the jury and get felicitated. This event will later be aired on Zee TV.

More details about the initiative are available at https://apac.zeetv.com/champcoder/