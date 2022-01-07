Conman confirms relationship with Bollywood actress

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been making headlines for her link in a Rs200 crore ($36.4 million) money laundering case, has steered clear from allegations of being romantically involved with the accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

But the man, who reportedly gave several expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has said that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline and his "personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case".

In a letter he wrote last week to his lawyer from Tihar jail in New Delhi, Sukesh claimed that he was in a relationship with the actress - and that is why he gave her gifts worth crores, India Today reported.

"I have been a corporate lobbyist who has worked with multiple corporate houses nationally and internationally, being a bridge between business houses and the governments of different states," Sukesh wrote.

"Now, if there is any dispute in one of the business transactions merely because of my alleged involvement in the cases which are still under trial, I cannot be levelled as a con or cheat.

"By the grace of God, I have made a few thousand crores every year as commission through corporate lobbying and I have no need to con, cheat or extort anyone."

On his alleged association with Jacqueline, Sukesh claimed: "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case."

Jacqueline, who was in touch with Sukesh through calls, in a statement alleged that she was a victim in the case.

In her statement to ED, she also said that Sukesh introduced himself as a media baron from South India with a different name.

Sukesh further wrote in the letter to his lawyer: "All my friends in Bollywood are being targeted just to defame me and make me look in a bad light in society, so that I won't be able to do business related to films."

The letter comes days after the ED turned down Jacqueline's request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LC) issued against her in connection with the case so that she could travel abroad.

The ED issued an LC against Jacqueline, who is of Sri Lankan origin, on Dec 5 last year and the actress was stopped at Mumbai airport by immigration officials as she was leaving for Muscat to take part in a show.

She was then taken to Delhi for questioning.

The actress was questioned by ED officials in multiple sessions in connection with the case.

In its charge sheet, the ED also stated that Jacqueline and Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh.

The new year has started rockily for Jacqueline with her mother Kim suffering a stroke in Bahrain, where she lives with her husband Elroy Fernandez.

The actress has been unable to travel to Bahrain because of the LC and is reportedly constantly in touch with her relatives on the phone over the condition of her mother, who is recovering in a hospital.

Indo-Asian News Service