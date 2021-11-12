Connecting with the spiritual self involves values, beliefs and purpose. It can be achieved in several ways - both physically and mentally.

Ms Surbhi Bansal, co-founder of Indian floral wastes and recycling company Nirmalaya, shares five tips on how to connect with your spiritual self: Set your intention: It can be as simple as saying to yourself "I want to learn more about spirituality in general" or informing your friends that you want to embark on this lifelong journey.

Consciously acknowledging your yearning and curiosity is like opening a door and setting out on the path of the seeker. Be still every day: Our connection to the spirit or universe is primarily a felt experience. Therefore, a great way to establish a strong spiritual practice is to set aside time to calm your thinking mind using meditation, chanting or mindfulness. All it takes is 15 minutes a day.

Find a quiet spot where you can sit comfortably and undisturbed, then set your timer and observe your mind. If that seems daunting, start with guided meditation. There are tons of free apps and recordings available online. Find one you like and commit to following it once a day. Don't neglect your body: The mind, body and spirit are all connected, so don't forget to employ your physical body in your pursuit of the mystical.

Dancing, drumming, practising yoga, singing and even playing sports are all deeply intuitive ways to express our spiritual selves using our bodies.

See if you can get out of your head and allow your body to tell you what it wants. Think positively: Once you start viewing things in a positive manner, you will find yourself thinking differently and healthily. When you eliminate negativity and reframe how you think about certain situations, you'll be more relaxed. Travel: Take time off to travel to a comforting place or somewhere new. It can do wonders to your mind.

When you are at a place where your mind can keep out distractions and help you reflect and rest, you will have a better connection with yourself. This allows you to weed out stressors and set your mind on the right path to overall wellness.

Some activities you can do on a trip are exercising, meditation and taking a temporary vow of silence.

