Controversy over Oscar-nominated documentary

March was a month of highs and controversies for Writing With Fire (right), a documentary from India about Khabar Lahariya, the country's only major news outlet run by women from marginalised communities.

The journalists focus on rural reporting through a feminist lens and are led by chief reporter Meera Devi.

The movie, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was one of five nominees in the best documentary (feature) category at the Oscars last Sunday. It lost to American movie Summer Of Soul.

Ms Thomas later said "the nomination itself is the win", adding that representing India at the Oscars was an "extremely special" experience.

"As the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated, we are quite sure this has opened many doors for the Indian filmmaking community," she said.

"The nomination itself came as a surprise to us because ours is a small, independent film, without any streamers or studios backing it."

The film has earned several honours and accolades, including at the Sundance Festival in the United States last year.

But it also stirred controversy when Khabar Lahariya, around which the film is based, claimed the documentary was not accurate.

When the Oscar nominees were announced in early-February, the collective's co-founder Kavita Devi said on Twitter that the staff members were proud that their rural reporting and hard work were "being appreciated and loved by a global audience".

But after the staff saw the movie last month, Khabar Lahariya released a statement saying the film misrepresented their work and that their story was "a much more complex story than the one going to the Oscars".

"It is a story that captures a part of ours, and part-stories have a way of distorting the whole sometimes," the reporters said, objecting to the film's portrayal of Khabar Lahariya's "consuming focus of reporting on one party" (India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party). The reporters said they questioned politicians and held them accountable irrespective of their political affiliation.

"The film is not an accurate representation of our unbiased-feminist reporting, which sets us apart from the clouds of fake news on social media and even from other mainstream media, which tends to be highly polarised," said Ms Srishti Mehra, outreach manager at Chambal Media, which manages Khabar Lahariya.

"This misrepresentation can risk the reputation and survival of a credible local news organisation, as well as our team which aims to be perceived as objective, principled reporters."

The filmmakers said in a statement that they were deeply disappointed by the response from Khabar Lahariya.

"We respect that this may not be the film that they would have made about themselves but we stand by this portrayal," the directors said, adding that they would remain committed supporters of the journalists' mission.

Indo-Asian News Service