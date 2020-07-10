Convenient mask for Sikh men

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Reservist Jagpreet Singh is doing policing duties this week.

He is spending long hours outdoors to ensure the General Election is a smooth affair.

"It's quite tough with the Covid-19 situation," said the 25-year-old.

"But I feel comparatively safe because I'm using a mask that has been specially made to sit comfortably around my turban and beard."

Most Sikh men in Singapore have been finding it difficult to use the conventional mask because the turban covers their ears and putting it on is difficult. Also, often, the beard gets pushed into the mouth.

"This special mask gives adequate protection," said Mr Jagpreet (right), an advisory associate at Ernst & Young, who has been using it for the past 12 days. "There is no discomfort and it is compatible with the turban."

Customisation and convenience were the key criteria when Mr Nirman Singh, 46, a business development professional, ventured to develop the special mask for Sikh men along with his wife Surinder Kaur, 44, a senior manager with a legal clinical research firm.

"Conventional masks are not designed for Sikh men," he said. "It is very uncomfortable as we also have large noses and they do not fit properly. I wanted to create something that is simple, convenient to use and enables Sikh men to stay safe."

The couple's creation, which went into production two weeks ago, is made from wool and washable. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and is made by a tailor in the Bishan neighbourhood.

It also has a pocket to insert a filter.

"It is custom-made," said Mr Nirman. "The velcro strap allows it to be easily worn and removed. I have incorporated some of the additional features after experiencing difficulties wearing the conventional mask."

Teacher Amarjit Singh has been using the "Sikh mask" for a week and finds it "most conducive" for the turban and beard.

"I have tried out a few but this is the best one," said the 52-year-old.

"Breathing is easy and it is very convenient and comfortable. I walk around wearing it in the neighbourhood. The real test will come when I wear it for long hours when I return to work. But I don't foresee any problem."

The mask costs $8 (basic) and $13 (filtered). Till last Sunday, 45 pieces have been sold.

"My intention is not to make money but give back to the Sikh community," said Mr Nirman. "I have given out the masks to needy Sikhs at the gurdwara.

"If anyone is willing to sponsor, I will make more and distribute it among migrant workers. The turbaned Sikhs among them will need it the most."

Orders for the mask can be placed with Ms Sue at 81126224.

santosh@sph.com.sg

