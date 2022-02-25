JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a tasty vegetarian dish made with rice noodles, green peas and cashew nuts.

It is ideal for breakfast or a busy weeknight dinner.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Rice noodles (small blocks): 2 Green peas: ½ cup Onions (thinly sliced): 1 Ghee: 1 tbsp Cashew nuts: Few Salt: To taste Oil: 2 tsp To grind Coriander leaves: A handful Green chillis: 2 Garlic: 4 cloves Onion: 1 Water: 2 tbsp Salt: Little Method: 1) Grind the coriander leaves, two green chillis, four cloves of garlic and the onion into a fine paste. Add salt and water while grinding. Keep this aside. 2) Cook the rice noodles. Drain the water and keep this aside. 3) In a pan, place 1 tbsp ghee and add the cashew nuts. Roast till they become golden brown and keep them aside. 4) In the same pan, place the sliced onions and cook them till they become translucent. 5) Add the ground coriander paste. Cook for two minutes. 6) Add ½ cup of peas. I used frozen peas. 7) Add salt and mix well. Let this cook for five minutes in medium flame. Stir in between. 8) Add 2 tsp oil. 9) Once it is done, switch off the flame. 10) Place the cooked rice noodles in a wide bowl. 11) Add the cooked coriander masala. Gently mix with a spoon and fork or with clean hands. Mix evenly. 12) Coriander peas idiyappam is ready. Notes: a) You can use cooked white rice or millet noodles instead of rice noodles. b) You can add 1 tsp of garam masala while grinding the coriander leaves. c) The idiyappam pairs well with raita or pappad.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com