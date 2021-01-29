JEYASHRI SURESH

This is an Andhra-style preparation. It can be served with rice and yogurt, dosa and flatbreads like paratha.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes: 1 cup

Ingredients: Tamarind: 1 big lemon-sized Water: ½ cup Chopped coriander leaves: 5 cups Red chilli: 20 Garlic: 2 pods Sesame oil: 1/3 cup Mustard seeds: 1 tsp Fenugreek: ¼ tsp Jaggery: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Place the lemon-sized tamarind in a bowl. 2) Add ½ cup water and boil for 10 minutes over a medium flame. 3) Wash the coriander leaves and then dry them. Pat and remove the excess water with a clean, dry towel. 4) Roughly chop the leaves and keep them aside. 5) Put 3 tsp oil in a pan and add the red chillis. Roast the chillis well without burning them. Keep them aside. 6) Add five cloves of garlic to the pan. Roast them for two minutes and take them out. 7) Add the chopped coriander leaves. Add salt. Take out the mix and allow it to cool completely. 8) Grind the red chillis, tamarind, coriander leaves and garlic cloves into a fine paste along with salt. Do not add water while grinding. 9) Put ¼ cup sesame oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds and fenugreek. 10) Once it splutters, add the remaining garlic cloves. Cook till they turn slightly golden. 11) Add the ground paste. Mix well and cook this over a medium flame for 10 minutes. Stir the mix. 12) Add jaggery and mix well. Jaggery balances the spices. 13) Add the remaining oil and mix well. Switch off the flame. 14) Allow it to cool completely and store it in a glass or porcelain bowl.

Notes: a) Ensure the coriander leaves are not wet before adding them to the pan. b) Coriander pickle stays good in the refrigerator for a month.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com