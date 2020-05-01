Coriander sambar is a traditional South Indian dish. It is made without vegetables and sambar powder and good for the immune system.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Toor dal (uncooked): 1/3 cup Coriander leaves (chopped): 1 cup Green chillies: 6-7 Small onion (chopped): 1 cup Red chillies: 2-3 Tamarind: Lemon-sized Salt: As needed Turmeric powder: 1 tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp

Method: 1) Wash and pressure-cook toor dal with water and turmeric powder for 4-5 whistles. Mash and keep aside. 2) Soak tamarind in hot water for 10 minutes and extract two cups of tamarind water. 3) Finely chop the onions and coriander leaves. 4) Take 3 tsp oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds. 5) Slit the green chillies and break the red chillies into two and add to the items in the pan. 6) Saute for a minute and add the chopped onions. I used small onions. Saute till translucent. 7) Now add the tamarind water. 8) Add the turmeric powder and asafoetida. 9) Let this boil in medium flame for 7-8 minutes. 10) Once the raw smell of the tamarind disappears, add the cooked and mashed toor dal. 11) Add the chopped coriander leaves. 12) Add ½ cup of water to adjust the consistency. Mix well and let this boil for 2-3 minutes. Switch off the flame. 13) Coriander sambar is ready. Serve with pongal, dosai or rice.

Notes: a) You can add moong dal ( ¼ cup) too. b) Add chillies according to your preference as the coriander leaves give a slight sweet taste. You can add more green chillies. c) I don't add curry leaves.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com